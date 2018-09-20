Thank You for Joining the OECS 43rd Anniversary Fun Walk!

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends heartfelt gratitude to all participants who joined us for the 43rd Anniversary Fun Walk on June 16, 2024. The event, held in Saint Lucia, saw a fantastic turnout, making it a memorable celebration.

The walk commenced at Derek Walcott Square to Morne Fortune via La Toc Road. Organisers at the OECS Commission Headquarters were delighted to receive participants from a diverse group of attendees, showcasing the dynamic spirit of the OECS.

The OECS 43rd Anniversary Fun Walk was powered by the USAID-funded Opportunities to Advance and Support Youth for Success (OASYS) Project, which utilised the event to raise awareness in Saint Lucia of the importance of diversion, rehabilitation and reintegration of children and youth in conflict with the law. A key highlight from the event for OASYS is the participation of the Saint Lucia Boys Training Centre, which not only participated in the walk but also raised funds via a breakfast following the event.

Other key OASYS stakeholders participating in the event include staff from Probation and Parole Services, Attorney General Chambers, and the Bordelais Correctional Facility. Speaking at the Fun Walk, Mrs. Lisa Sargusingh-Terrance, Senior Technical Specialist - Education at the OECS Commission, commended all attendees for their support of the event and gave a brief overview of the OASYS Project which advocates for a shift from a punitive to a rehabilitative Child Justice System and focuses on the diversion, rehabilitation, and reintegration of children and youth in conflict with the law. The OASYS Project is being implemented in six OECS Member States: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The organisers were also honoured by the special appearances from the St. Lucia Boxing Association, and the reigning Miss OECS, Claire-Marissa Smartt. Their presence added an extra layer of excitement and inspiration to the walk.

The OECS is proud to mark its 43rd anniversary with such a well-attended and spirited event. In 2023, during the OECS 42nd Anniversary activities, the first edition of the fun walk took place in Saint Kitts where OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, announced that the activity is being considered for each member state. The fun walks will also serve as a reminder to adopt better health and wellbeing practices across the region.

