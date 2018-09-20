Celebrating 43 Years of the OECS

Monday, May 27, 2024 — Themed "Advancing Together: Embracing Innovation for Sustainable Growth and Regional Integration", the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States' 43rd anniversary celebration will span the month of June. The official anniversary date is commemorated on June 18 every year. This year's calendar of events aims to engage citizens across all ages and sectors of the OECS’ 11 member states.

One highlight of the 43rd anniversary includes the launch of OECS French digital platforms including an updated website, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp channel, and a digital pressroom. The introduction of these platforms represents new steps towards increasing communication with OECS' French citizens as part of the broader regional integration movement. Martinique and Guadeloupe are associate member states, and Saint Martin is currently planning its accession to the OECS.

Other OECS 43rd Anniversary activities include:

OECS in the Classroom School Campaign - May 28 - June 6

OECS French Digital Platforms Launch - June 1

OECS Thanksgiving Service at Benedictine Nuns, Mount of Prayer, Coubaril, Saint Lucia - June 10

The OECS Sports Desk Documentary Premiere: Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira - June 14

OECS Fun Walk, Saint Lucia - June 16

OECS Colours Day - June 18

OECS Colours Day will be the most widespread activity inviting OECS citizens to wear green, yellow, white, and navy blue. People can share the unique ways they celebrate by using the hashtags #OECS43 and #OECSDay2024.

Look out for the unveiling of exciting new billboards in Saint Kitts and Saint Lucia to sensitize citizens on the free movement of people regime of the OECS. Also, sports fans and the many viewers who enjoyed the work of Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira will get a treat with the YouTube documentary premiere of his work with the OECS Sports Desk.

The official OECS 43rd Anniversary webpage in English and French provides information on all the events. Stay connected via the OECS social media platforms where updates and features will be shared throughout the celebration.