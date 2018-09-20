WTO Deputy Director-General Makes Official Visit to the OECS  

Ms. Johanna Hill, Deputy Director-General (DDG) of the World Trade Organization (WTO), made an official visit to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) from August 19-21, 2024. Ms. Hill traveled to Grenada on August 19 and to Saint Lucia on August 21, where she held discussions with public and private sector officials, as well as representatives of the OECS Commission.

During the visit, Ms. Hill took the opportunity to discuss matters related to the WTO’s fisheries subsidies agreement and ongoing negotiations, trade in services, investment facilitation for development, the role of the WTO in supporting climate action, agriculture and food security, and the reform of the WTO’s dispute settlement system.

In Grenada, Ms. Hill met with, among others, Honourable Joseph Andall, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development; Honourable Lennox Andrews, Minister of Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Forestry and Fisheries; Mr. Ronald Theodore, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Investment and Development Corporation; and Ms. Patricia Clarke, Permanent Secretary for Trade and Export Development.

In Saint Lucia, Prime Minister Honourable Philip J. Pierre, also the current OECS Authority Chairman, welcomed the WTO Deputy Director-General. In his remarks, he stated:

"The OECS is committed to the effective functioning of the international trading system, and especially to the effective functioning of the WTO. In these turbulent times, we see the WTO as our protection against arbitrary and unfair terms of trade. We hope the visit of Deputy Director-General Johanna Hill signals a strengthening of the technical and other cooperation between the WTO and OECS member states."

Ms. Hill also had discussions with Honourable Emma Hippolyte, Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs, and Dr. Didacus Jules, Director-General of the OECS Commission. According to Ms. Hill,

“The World Trade Organization's visit to the OECS provided a valuable opportunity to witness firsthand the impactful work being done on the ground by the Member States and the OECS Commission. Through productive discussions with government officials and trade experts in Grenada and Saint Lucia, we focused on key areas such as agriculture, services, digital trade, climate change and disaster preparedness, moving forward with the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, and enhancing trade facilitation. The WTO remains committed to deepening collaboration with the OECS, providing technical assistance, and supporting efforts to strengthen trade and economic resilience across the region.”

Dr. Jules emphasised the continuing importance and relevance of the WTO, especially for small, vulnerable economies and small island developing states such as the OECS, which rely on the stability, predictability, and legal certainty that the WTO provides to navigate an often hostile and volatile world.

Through its Diplomatic Mission in Geneva, the OECS intends to continue and intensify its engagements at the WTO. On behalf of the WTO, DDG Hill also signaled her interest in deepening cooperation with the OECS.