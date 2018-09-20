Webinar "Free Movement in the OECS: A Citizen's Rights" Explores Key Issues as Member States Review Model OECS Contingent Rights Bill

September 10, 2024 - The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is excited to announce the successful conclusion of its thought-provoking webinar titled "Free Movement in the OECS: A Citizen's Rights," held on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. The event provided a comprehensive exploration of the rights and opportunities associated with free movement within the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union (ECEU) covering topics including equal access to social programmes and services for citizens of OECS Protocol Member States, hassle-free travel, freedom to work in other OECS Protocol Member States, benefits of free movement for employers and the private sector, free movement and disaster resilience, among other socio-economic benefits associated with OECS free movement.

The webinar was expertly moderated by Dr. Wendy Grenade, Professor and Chair of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, at St. George's University, Grenada and featured an esteemed panel of regional integration advocates and experts including:

Senator, Honourable Garth Lucien Wilkin , Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, St. Kitts & Nevis

Dr. Valda Henry , Deputy Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB)

Mr. Gordon Charles , President, OECS Business Council

Ms. Natasha Greaves , Head of Office, Dominica, International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Dr. Clarence Henry, Acting Head, Regional Integration Unit, OECS Commission

The webinar commenced with a featured presentation by Dr. Natasha Mortley, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Gender and Development Studies, The University of the West Indies (UWI), Jamaica, and Special Advisor on Migration to the OECS. The presentation provided valuable insights into ongoing efforts to strengthen data production and collection in the OECS. Moreover, during her presentation, Dr. Mortley stressed the importance of data in supporting the free movement of people in the OECS.

During the discussion session, the webinar provided panelists with an opportunity to address key topics, including the legal frameworks supporting free movement, economic benefits, and the social implications for citizens across the ECEU. Panelists shared their perspectives on efforts to enhance regional integration and ensure that the principles of free movement are effectively implemented and beneficial to all.

These benefits associated with the Free Movement of Persons Regime are afforded through the Revised Treaty of Basseterre (RTB) and more specifically, through the OECS Contingent Rights Policy . To support Protocol Member States implementation of the Contingent Rights Policy, the Commission is actively working with Protocol Member States on the implementation of a model bill that will enforce these benefits through national law.

In his remarks during the webinar, Mr. Joel Richards, Officer in Charge of the Economic Affairs and Regional Integration Division at the OECS Commission, said,

“To accelerate the full realization of these rights, we need to work toward removing the legislative and administrative hurdles that still exist. The Model OECS Contingent Rights Bill, currently under review by the Protocol Member States, represents a key mechanism in making these rights a reality for all citizens of the OECS.

“For all of this to truly work, it is essential that every citizen understands and embraces their rights. Empowerment comes from knowing what is guaranteed under the Revised Treaty of Basseterre, advocating for those rights, and ensuring they are respected. Informed citizens are better equipped to push for the reforms and improvements necessary to make free movement and contingent rights fully functional.”

The Model OECS Contingent Rights Bill will be presented to the OECS Legal Affairs Committee (LAC) (Attorneys General) in the last quarter of 2024.

The panelists emphasized the commitment of their respective organizations including the OECS Business Council, the International Organization for Migration (Caribbean), and the ECCB towards supporting the legislative and advocacy work for free movement and contingent rights.

To watch the webinar recording, visit the OECS YouTube channel and Facebook page for questions and interventions about the OECS Policy on Rights Contingent on The Right to Freedom of Movement Within The Economic Union email freemovement@oecs.int .