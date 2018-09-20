US Ambassador Pays Courtesy Visit on the OECS Commission

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the United States Ambassador-designate to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), His Excellency Roger F. Nyhus paid a courtesy visit on the Director-General of the Organisation, Dr. Didacus Jules.

In his remarks, the Ambassador stated that the United States (US) considers the Caribbean to be a very important partner and that a major objective of the United States was to strengthen its relationship with the Caribbean region. ​ In this regard, Ambassador Nyhus noted that the courtesy call would serve as an introductory meeting on the matters for future engagement with the OECS on areas of mutual interest, including climate change and the enhancement of regional security. ​ These areas, he announced, were high on the US’ priority list for cooperation with the region.

During the meeting, various issues of economic concern to the US and OECS Member States were discussed. On matters concerning key areas for cooperation between the Organisation and the United States, the Ambassador expressed the desire of the United States to remain engaged with the OECS in order to address specific issues of concern to the region and enhance future prospects for cooperation.

The Director-General apprised the Ambassador of the initiatives currently being undertaken by the Organisation and the progress made towards regional integration. Dr. Jules also expressed gratitude for the support of the US in the development of the OECS region.

Both sides expressed the view that they will continue to maintain regular contact to share information, discuss specific matters relating to climate issues and security in the OECS region, and agree on broader cooperation in areas of potential mutual interest.

Ambassador Nyhus was accompanied by Elizabeth Wewerka, Political Economic Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown.