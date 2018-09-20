Browse categories
US Ambassador Pays Courtesy Visit on the OECS Commission

OECS Media Release

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the United States Ambassador-designate to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), His Excellency Roger F. Nyhus paid a courtesy visit on the Director-General of the Organisation, Dr. Didacus Jules.

In his remarks, the Ambassador stated that the United States (US) considers the Caribbean to be a very important partner and that a major objective of the United States was to strengthen its relationship with the Caribbean region. ​ In this regard, Ambassador Nyhus noted that the courtesy call would serve as an introductory meeting on the matters for future engagement with the OECS on areas of mutual interest, including climate change and the enhancement of regional security. ​ These areas, he announced, were high on the US’ priority list for cooperation with the region.

During the meeting, various issues of economic concern to the US and OECS Member States were discussed. On matters concerning key areas for cooperation between the Organisation and the United States, the Ambassador expressed the desire of the United States to remain engaged with the OECS in order to address specific issues of concern to the region and enhance future prospects for cooperation.

The Director-General apprised the Ambassador of the initiatives currently being undertaken by the Organisation and the progress made towards regional integration. Dr. Jules also expressed gratitude for the support of the US in the development of the OECS region.

Both sides expressed the view that they will continue to maintain regular contact to share information, discuss specific matters relating to climate issues and security in the OECS region, and agree on broader cooperation in areas of potential mutual interest.

Ambassador Nyhus was accompanied by Elizabeth Wewerka, Political Economic Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown.

Malika Thompson-Cenac Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

