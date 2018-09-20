UNICEF and OECS Strengthen Partnership to Improve Lives of Children in Eastern Caribbean

Castries, Saint Lucia, 26 March 2024- UNICEF and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Tuesday signed a renewed Partnership Agreement, which will directly impact the lives of children and young people across OECS Member States.

The agreement supports the OECS Human and Social Development Strategy, focusing on key areas aligned with the missions of both UNICEF and the OECS. These areas are Child Protection, Social Protection, Inclusive Education, Youth Engagement, and Climate and Resilience.

"UNICEF represents one of the finest examples of collaboration and partnership between the OECS and a UN Agency," said OECS Commission Director General Dr. Didacus Jules. "This partnership is distinct, with active discussions and engagement on concepts, ideas, and experiences that enrich both organizations."

Dr. Jules revealed that the new OECS-UNICEF partnership extends to include British Overseas Territories as Associate Member States. He commended UNICEF's continuous support in strengthening integration within the OECS.

UNICEF Representative for the Eastern Caribbean, Pieter Bult, underscored the importance of his organization's close relationship with the OECS Commission.

"Our partnership with the OECS is invaluable," Bult declared. "We aim to make the OECS ​ more effective, especially in areas of joint interest, and for our teams to work closer together on planning and implementing projects."

Mr. Bult emphasized the unique challenges facing Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the OECS as another area priority.

"Children's lives cannot be addressed through a sectoral lens," said Bult. "We need to see the collective impact of our interventions to achieve real progress. There is still much work to do, especially with increasing child poverty post-COVID and the need to focus on Early Children Education. With the OECS's help, we hope to make a significant difference." ​

The OECS plans to increase the visibility of UNICEF-funded programmes, including beneficiary testimonials and a documentary highlighting key milestones and successes of the long-standing partnership.

Dr. Jules concluded by stating, "In all our partnerships, our partners' flag will fly equally high beside ours."

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places to reach the most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, we work for children, defending their rights, delivering life-saving supplies and services, and fighting for their potential.

About the OECS

The OECS is an intergovernmental organization established in 1981, with headquarters in Saint Lucia. It consists of nine independent member states and three British Overseas Territories. The OECS Commission is the functional arm of the OECS and is responsible for the implementation of decisions from the OECS Authority, which is the supreme decision-making body.