Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARDTP CARICOM Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Regional Integration Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
The OECS Celebrates International Day of Forests with a Focus on Innovation and Sustainability

The OECS Celebrates International Day of Forests with a Focus on Innovation and Sustainability

OECS Media Release

March 21, 2024 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) joins the global community in commemorating the International Day of Forests, 2024. This year’s theme, "Celebrating Forests and Innovation for a Sustainable Future," underscores the critical role of forests in climate change mitigation, water and food security, and as habitats for threatened and endangered species. The significance of forests in the Eastern Caribbean is magnified due to their vital environmental and socio-economic contributions.

In alignment with this year’s theme, the OECS is excited to announce the release of a documentary detailing the restoration journey of the Woburn and Woodlands mangrove area in Grenada. Devastated by Hurricane Ivan in 2004, the area has witnessed monumental restoration efforts.

Building on this momentum, the OECS, through the EU-funded BioSPACE Project, is providing assistance in Flood Mitigation Measures within the Woburn and Woodlands Marine Protected Area and its surrounding community. This initiative responds to the urgent needs of farmers, fishermen, and the broader community, who face challenges from frequent flooding, erosion, and pollution—adversely affecting ecosystems, livelihoods, and infrastructure.

The project seeks to achieve the following:

  1. Enhancing water flow by 90% from the watershed to the sea in three months.
  2. Establishing two main soakaways to reduce runoff into the sea by 50% during heavy rainfall in six months.
  3. Doubling the mangrove population within the Marine Protected Area in one year.

These objectives were crafted with the input of the community, reflecting the needs and insights of business owners, farmers, and residents alike. The Woburn and Woodlands Development Organisation (WWDO) plays a crucial role, with members from diverse professional backgrounds contributing to the project’s success based on their expertise and local knowledge. The initiative is funded by the European Union through the BioSPACE Project.

The documentary not only showcases the efforts of Woburn residents and international support but also highlights the ongoing commitment of the European Union to enhance the lives and livelihoods of the OECS community.

As we celebrate the International Day of Forests, the OECS remains dedicated to fostering innovation and sustainable practices that conserve the region’s forests and ensure a resilient future for our planet and its inhabitants.

About the BioSPACE Project

The Biodiversity Support For ACP Coastal Environments Support Programme (BioSPACE) was developed to contribute to the sustainable development of African, Caribbean, Pacific (ACP) Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and coastal countries, while at the same time supporting efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The programme aims to contribute to the implementation of the SAMOA Pathway by supporting and improving the management and sustainable use of coastal and marine resources (Specific Objective). The main expected results of the Programme are: Result 1 - Capacities of ACP regions and countries to effectively manage coastal and marine biodiversity and enhance resilience to climate change are strengthened; Result 2 - Regional, national and local efforts to assess, protect, manage and sustainably use marine and terrestrial biodiversity are supported; Result 3 - Partnerships for environmental sustainability are developed and strengthened. For more information, visit: https://oecs.org/biospace-ilm/

Danny Moonie Communications / Knowledge Management Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

 

 

Climate Change
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia