Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business Climate Change Communiqué DCRM Director General Statements Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Media Alerts Migration Morocco Mission OECS Authority Statements and Declarations Ocean Governance and Fisheries PPS Regional Integration Social Policy and Protection Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
The Board of Directors of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) commends Staff on diligent work during the 2023 ICVM

The Board of Directors of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) commends Staff on diligent work during the 2023 ICVM

Press release courtesy ECCAA

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, 25 July 2024 -

In November/December 2023, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) conducted an ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) on the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA). The aim of the ICVM was to help validate the progress made by the ECCAA and the Member States in resolving deficiencies identified during the 2019 Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) audit.

In May 2024, the official findings were published and the ECCAA achieved another milestone with scores in three areas above the regional average in the ICAO North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACC) region in the areas of Airworthiness, Personnel Licencing and Flight Operations as shown below.

Story image

In this regard, the ECCAA Board of Directors have formally expressed gratitude and have acknowledged the diligent work that was dutifully discharged by the ECCAA Staff during the ICVM in this letter of commendation.

Story image

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) is the regulatory and safety
​oversight provider of Civil Aviation activities in the OECS Member States.

​Contact Information
​Anthony Whittier
​Director General
​268-464-2343
​awhittier@eccaa.aero

​Pete-Semaj McKnight
​Legal Officer/Corporate Secretary
​268-464-3295
​###

Letter of Commendation to ECCAA Staff.pdf 194 KB

 

 

ECCAA
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia