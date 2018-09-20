The Board of Directors of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) commends Staff on diligent work during the 2023 ICVM

St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, Thursday, 25 July 2024 -

In November/December 2023, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) conducted an ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) on the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA). The aim of the ICVM was to help validate the progress made by the ECCAA and the Member States in resolving deficiencies identified during the 2019 Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) audit.

In May 2024, the official findings were published and the ECCAA achieved another milestone with scores in three areas above the regional average in the ICAO North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACC) region in the areas of Airworthiness, Personnel Licencing and Flight Operations as shown below.

In this regard, the ECCAA Board of Directors have formally expressed gratitude and have acknowledged the diligent work that was dutifully discharged by the ECCAA Staff during the ICVM in this letter of commendation.

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) is the regulatory and safety

​oversight provider of Civil Aviation activities in the OECS Member States.

​

