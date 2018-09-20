Browse categories
STATEMENT BY THE OECS AUTHORITY ON THE GENERAL ELECTIONS IN THE BOLIVARIAN REPUBLIC OF VENEZUELA

At the 75th Meeting of the OECS Authority held virtually on Friday 2nd August, the Heads of Government of the OECS discussed the recently held election in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and expressed their commitment to the holding of free and fair elections in every member of the global community as the surest expression of the will of the people.

We stand on the principle that elections must be free as the expression of the will of the people and free from outside interference and they must be fair – contested in good faith and subject to the adjudication of independent mechanisms with relevant safeguards for verification and arbitration of any dispute, all within the framework of the national laws and regulations governing the conduct of elections.

We congratulate President Nicolás Maduro Moros, on his victory and re-election to the Presidency of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for a third term and urge that every effort be made towards national reconciliation.

The OECS further expresses its appreciation of the invaluable solidarity and friendship extended by Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela which has flourished for over two decades.

