St. Vincent and the Grenadines moves to Digitalise its Maritime Sector

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is advancing plans to establish a Maritime Single Window ( MSW ) to digitalise its maritime sector. An MSW is a centralized IT platform that facilitates the exchange of information among ships and various government agencies for the efficient arrival, stay, and departure of ships at ports.

​

​As of 1 January , 2024, all IMO Member States are required to implement MSW systems to streamline port procedures and enhance efficiency. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, along with four other Eastern Caribbean states—Saint Lucia, Dominica, Grenada, and St. Kitts and Nevis—are setting up MSWs with support from the IMO, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

​

​A team of experts completed a needs assessment missions in each country to review current port clearance procedures. The mission in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (16-19 September) included a workshop with regulatory agencies and meetings with high-level officials and stakeholders, organized and facilitated by the Maritime Administration at the Ministry of National Security.

​

On the final day, the team presented its findings and recommendations, which will inform a gap analysis of the current system and a cost analysis for establishing an MSW that meets IMO requirements.

​

​This needs assessment mission was the third in the series, following Saint Lucia and St. Kitts and Navis in August. Upcoming missions are scheduled for Grenada (October) and Dominica (January 2025).

The MSW systems of all OECS member states will be connected to the regional repository of the Caribbean Community Implementation Agency on Crime and Security-Joint Region Communication Centre (CARICOM IMPACS-JRCC).