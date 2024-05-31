Scholarship Program of Morocco Now Open for OECS Nationals

Applications for the Scholarship program of Morocco for the 2024/2025 academic year are now open to OECS nationals.

The Kingdom of Morocco has announced the re-opening of the Academic Cooperation Program by offering twenty (20) full scholarships to students from six (6) OECS Member States wishing to pursue their studies in Moroccan Public Universities and Higher Institutes during the academic year of 2024-2025.

Who can apply?

Students from the following OECS Member States: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Undergraduate students aged between 19 and 23 years old who held a CAPE / Associate Degree in 2023 with grade A or B or are preparing the same in 2024 and maintained a good academic record during the last two semesters of their studies.

Graduate students who hold a Bachelor degree (or equivalent) with grade A or B and who are interested in applying for a Master's degree.

Deadlines

May 31st, 2024

July 20th, 2024

The procedure for selecting candidates for the quota offer will take place in two phases:

A first phase called "Pre-Registration" which will consist of the pre-selection of candidates on the main list/ waiting list based on grades from the 1st and 2nd semesters of the 1st and 2nd year of CAPE or Associate Degree training. The deadline for applying is May 31st, 2024. A second phase of confirmation will take place once the results of the CAPE or Associate Degree examinations are available, and the final lists of successful candidates will be drawn up. The deadline for receipt of these results is July 20th, 2024.

The application files will be divided into two batches:

The main list comprising 20 candidates.

The waiting list, comprising 10 candidates (i.e. max 50% of the main list).

Teaching Languages

As French is the language of communication in most Moroccan universities, candidates admitted to the AMCI scholarship will be required to take French language courses at the International Language Centre in Rabat during the 2024/2025 academic year.