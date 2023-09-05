Remembering Mahdia: A Tribute to the Victims of the Mahdia Fire

It was with profound sadness that we learnt of the tragic fire at the school in the central Guyanese mining town of Mahdia that claimed the lives of nineteen children.

We can only imagine the immeasurable pain and grief experienced by their parents, their peers and teachers, the community, the Ministry and indeed the nation. The shock and agony of this heart-rending incident will take some time to subside. This incident has moved us into a solemn reflection on the lessons that we should all take in promoting a culture of safety at our schools. We extend heartfelt sympathy and solidarity to the Government, victims, families and people of Guyana as they come to terms with this heartbreaking situation.

-Director General of the OECS, Dr Didacus Jules