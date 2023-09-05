Browse categories
Remembering Mahdia: A Tribute to the Victims of the Mahdia Fire

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 — On Sunday May 21, 2023 a horrific fire engulfed a school dormitory at the Mahdia Secondary School in Guyana, taking the lives of twenty (20) children (nineteen female students and the son of a school administrator). This tragic incident has shaken the entire region. As we look forward to the start of a new academic year, the OECS continues to reflect on the tragedy and pays tribute to the lives that were lost.

 

It was with profound sadness that we learnt of the tragic fire at the school in the central Guyanese mining town of Mahdia that claimed the lives of nineteen children.  

We can only imagine the immeasurable pain and grief experienced by their parents, their peers and teachers, the community, the Ministry and indeed the nation. The shock and agony of this heart-rending incident will take some time to subside. This incident has moved us into a solemn reflection on the lessons that we should all take in promoting a culture of safety at our schools. We extend heartfelt sympathy and solidarity to the Government, victims, families and people of Guyana as they come to terms with this heartbreaking situation.

-Director General of the OECS, Dr Didacus Jules

Schools from OECS Member States contributed to the following compilation of Letters, Posters, Cards and Videos to express condolences, empathy and solidarity with the people of Guyana. The OECS Commission is deeply moved by this outpouring expression of compassion by our young citizens. 

Education
Malika Thompson-Cenac Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

