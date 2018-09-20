Qatar Fund for Development Host the Global Green Growth Institute’s Greenpreneurs in Doha for a Fruitful Study Visit

November 22 2023 — ​ Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) proudly welcomed selected Eastern Caribbean and Pacific Greenpreneurs to Doha as part of the QFFD funded Greenpreneurs Program in the two regions. This impactful exchange visit aimed to immerse the Greenpreneurs in Qatar’s thriving sustainable industries, showcasing the nation’s commitment to green sustainable growth both at home and beyond, as well as to facilitate an in-depth exchange between the Eastern Caribbean and Pacific entrepreneurs.

Ms. Noora Khalid, Head of the Arab, Americans, and European Projects Department at Qatar Fund for Development, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are honored to host the Global Green Growth Institute’s Eastern Caribbean and Pacific Greenpreneurs in Qatar. This exchange visit reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable entrepreneurship and nurturing a culture of innovation. By providing this enriching experience, we aim to empower these Greenpreneurs to positively impact not only their communities but the whole world.”

Sixteen (16) green businesses from Small Island Developing States (SIDS) across the Pacific and Eastern Caribbean (Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines) participated in the exchange visit. Impact-driven green entrepreneurs (or “Greenpreneurs”) with the mission of generating environmental and social change through their businesses, had the privilege of exploring climate smart agriculture and sustainable manufacturing, as well as engaging with fellow sustainable entrepreneurs in various sectors and learning from business development experts at the Qatar Development Bank and from government officials.

“The insights gained from this exchange visit is truly invaluable. From engaging with successful Qatari environmentally conscious enterprises, to the illuminating moments provided by the business sessions, the learning experiences were abundant.”, said Talei Tora, Co-Founder of GingerLei, Greenpreneur representative from Fiji.

"Being able to see the way other cultures approach dealing with issues we as humanity face is inspirational. The Greenpreneur exchange visit is as heartfelt as it is informative,” Efua Akoma, Founder of Think and Play Village, Greenpreneur representative from Grenada reflected.

The exchange visit not only served as a platform for knowledge exchange but also empowered the Eastern Caribbean and Pacific Greenpreneurs to apply their newfound insights in enhancing their existing businesses. The initiative aligned with QFFD’s broader mission to inspire and support small business owners in SIDS, enabling them to drive positive change within their communities, countries and regions.

“Our partnership with the Qatar Fund for Development has been instrumental in developing green entrepreneurs and creating green jobs in the Eastern Caribbean and the Pacific, and this exchange visit has been an invaluable opportunity to showcase and amplify the impacts of these programs,” Dr. Kristin Deason, GGGI’s Caribbean Representative said.

The Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative and the Pacific Green Entrepreneurs Network are three-year projects funded by QFFD and implemented by GGGI since 2021. Both projects aim to support green and inclusive job growth by supporting entrepreneurs to develop their green and sustainable businesses whose business models include solutions aimed at contributing to their country’s climate and sustainable development goals in 12 small island developing states (Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines).

About the GGGI

With 48 Member States, GGGI is an intergovernmental organization that supports developing country governments’ transition to a model of economic growth that is environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive. GGGI delivers programs in over 40 partner countries with technical support, capacity building, policy planning & implementation, and by helping to build a pipeline of bankable green investment projects. More on GGGI’s events, projects and publications can be found on www.gggi.org. You can also follow GGGI on Twitter and join us on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

GGGI’s objective in the Pacific is to support Pacific Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to sustainably achieve national development goals and Paris Agreement commitments by developing strategic frameworks and mobilizing finance to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create green jobs, increase access to sustainable services and enhance resilience to climate change. Further information

​The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is a Member of GGGI as a regional body. In the Caribbean this membership allows GGGI to work in close partnership with the OECS Commission at the regional level, as well as directly with the governments of the 11 OECS member states at the national level. GGGI maintains an embedded staff presence at OECS headquarters in Saint Lucia and to date has delivered programs in partnership with the governments of Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Lucia. Further information can be found at www.caribbeangreenpreneurs.com and https://www.gggi.org/country/caribbean

About Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD):

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) is a Qatari public institution committed, on behalf of the State of Qatar, to implement foreign aid projects by international best practices and standards.

Since 2012, QFFD has been providing aid to many countries in accordance with the international cooperation goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. Its primary goal is to achieve inclusive and sustainable development by addressing global priority issues in education, health, and economic development. In this context, priority is given to the following Sustainable Development Goals:

SDG 3: "Ensuring healthy lives and well-being for all"; SDG 4: "Ensuring fair and inclusive education for all and enhancing lifelong learning for all"; SDG 8: "Promoting sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and keeping full and productive employment and decent work for all."

To realize the optimal development impact, QFFD projects are also designed to have cross-cutting co-benefits within SDG (2) on "Zero hunger" and SDG (6) on "Ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all" in addition to SDG (17) on "Partnerships to Achieve Goals."

QFFD cooperates with many reputable actors through strategic partnerships both locally and internationally. These include Civil Society Organizations, government agencies, UN agencies, and the private sector.