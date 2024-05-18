[POSTPONED] Press Conference of the 8th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture
INVITATION TO COVER
Press Conference:
What: Press Conference of the 8th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture and Fisheries
When: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time: 9:00 am
Where: Montserrat National Cultural Centre
Virtual: Click here to join virtually. (Password:817672)
Background
The 8th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture and Fisheries will convene in Montserrat under the Chairmanship of Hon. Lennox Andrews - Minister of Economic Development, Planning, Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, Grenada.