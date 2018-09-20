OECS Youth in Agriculture Symposium 2024 Empowers Next Generation of Farmers

The OECS Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Symposium, held from August 7 to 9, 2024 in the Commonwealth of Dominica, brought together over 55 young farmers and agro-processors from eight member states as well as industry experts and innovators to address the future of agriculture. Hosted at the Dominica State House and Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Roseau, the symposium successfully engaged youth in setting the stage for a new era of sustainable farming for food and nutrition security within the Organistation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Under the theme “Growing the Future and Harvesting Dreams”, the symposium featured a dynamic program of keynote speeches, panel discussions, mentorship sessions, tours, and networking opportunities. Participants engaged with a diverse range of topics including the importance of youth in decision-making and governance, value chain and market opportunities for youth, agri-business development, and the role of research innovation and technology in developing the sector.

Highlights of the Symposium:

Keynote Address - History of Agriculture in the OECS: Historian and Minister of Environment, Rural Modernization, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment, Hon. Cozier Frederick, discussed the history of agriculture in the region highlighting important parallels of sustainable practices from pre-colonial farmers and the need and importance of youth to bring innovation and new technologies.

Mentorship Sessions: The agri-business development mentorship sessions engaged youth in small groups interactive discussions to learn about starting an agri-business, market access and development, standards and certification, and financing agribusiness. They were able to get answers to burning questions from successful agri-business entrepreneurs.

Youth-led Workshops: Following three panel discussions with a two-way flow on major youth in agriculture issues, participants were split into groups for intense youth-led discussions to develop solutions to specific problems. Each group presented their solutions to their peers, the OECS Commission, partners and government representatives.

Presentations of Youth Propositions: By the end of the symposium, participants expounded their solutions and created a detailed document. Their selected representative at the symposium, Mr. Victor Wade of Antigua and Barbuda, officially handed over the propositions to the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules.

OECS YIA Person of the Year Award: Ms. Bevon Charles, founder of Akata Farms in Grenada, was awarded as the OECS Youth in Agriculture Person of the Year. She was recognised by the judges because of her work in integrating cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly practices to empower local farmers and drive economic growth in Grenada. With this award, the OECS Commission anticipates that her knowledge-sharing will inspire similar impact in the rest of the region.

When presenting the propositions of the youth, Mr. Victor Wade stated on behalf of all the participants:

“I applaud the governments of the OECS in seeing the value of the youths of today…We are gathered for you to listen, learn and understand what is needed of you to make that significant change.”

Excited about the opportunity to serve as the OECS YIA Person of the Year, Ms. Bevon Charles shared some remarks:

“I have always been passionate that we needed a youth voice in development for agriculture policy. We have policies being made for agriculture but we have not seen policies directly for youth in agriculture to address the needs and challenges facing the youth in agriculture. We needed the youth’s voices there, and the youth representation there - the youths at the table. I think that this symposium is a step in that direction. It’s a commitment [of] our ministers across the region that they are willing to listen to the youths and they have given us a position at the table so that we can be part of the decision-making process but also promising to give us necessary resources.”

Participants for the OECS YIA Symposium were selected by the ministries of agriculture in each member state based on specific criteria around the potential to contribute to regional food security and demonstration of innovation in the sector.

As the symposium concluded, participants left with a renewed confidence of commitment to support youth in agriculture. The event underscored the critical role that youth will play in shaping the future of food and nutrition security and the importance of continued investment in agricultural education and innovation.

The 2024 OECS Youth in Agriculture Symposium was organized by the OECS Commission, hosted by the Government of Dominica, and funded by the European Union Regional Integration Through Growth Harmonization and Technology Programme (RIGHT) . Other partners included the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management of Dominica, and the World University Service of Canada (Caribbean).