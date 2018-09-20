OECS Unveils Billboard Promoting Free Movement of People as Part of 43rd Anniversary Celebrations

Monday, June 3, 2024 - In a significant step towards promoting regional integration and unity, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, with the support of FLOW Saint Lucia and the Regional Integration and ​ Diaspora Office of Saint Kitts and Nevis, unveiled four striking new billboards celebrating the free movement of people across seven protocol member states. This unveiling is a key part of the OECS 43rd anniversary celebrations.

The billboards are mounted in Saint Lucia and Saint Kitts and Nevis and are themed “Free Movement in the OECS”. They feature vibrant imagery and a message informing citizens of the benefits of free movement within the OECS region .

Dr. Didacus Jules, OECS Director General, spoke to the importance of educating all citizens:

"The launch of these billboards marks a significant step towards educating our citizens on the benefits of the OECS Free Movement of People. By providing clear and accessible information, we are empowering citizens of the full OECS Member States to take full advantage of the opportunities for travel, work, and residency within our Protocol Member States."

The OECS Free Movement of Persons Regime allows citizens of Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Montserrat to travel, live, and work freely within the region, fostering greater economic opportunities, cultural exchange, and togetherness. This regime is a cornerstone of the OECS integration process, aimed at enhancing cooperation and collective progress among member states.

Commenting on the collaboration, the OECS Commissioner for Saint Kitts and Nevis, H. E. Mr. Larry Vaughan added,

"Our shared vision of free movement of our OECS nationals needs to be seen and felt by all nationals. This billboard initiative is welcomed as it brings additional awareness to the fact that regional integration is alive and well in the subregion. This accomplishment needs to be celebrated."

FLOW Saint Lucia Country Manager, Mr. Chris Williams, shared his support for the work of the OECS,

"We are proud to support the OECS in this important initiative. These billboards not only enhance public awareness but also promote the seamless integration of our communities. At Flow, we believe in fostering connections that drive regional development and empower our people."

The OECS highlights its commitment to fostering seamless travel and closer ties within the region with this initiative.

