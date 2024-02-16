OECS ROBOTICS ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES WITH HIGH-LEVEL ENDORSEMENTS

The St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, when it successfully launched the OECS Robotics Association with the aim of advancing robotics and technology across the OECS sub-region.

The launch took place at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and was attended by a number of dignitaries including Her Excellency the Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Heads of Government from across the OECS, members of the Federal Cabinet in St. Kitts and Nevis and members of the SKNRA.

Chairman and Founder of both the St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association and the OECS Robotics Association, Dr. Ricardo Neil described Wednesday’s launch event as a proud moment for the SKNRA and indeed a major step for robotics in the region. He stated that while the OECS as a region might be small, “we do have the capabilities to function as a unit that is able to transform the entire OECS.”

The new regional association received the support of the OECS Commission. Director-General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, said the establishment of this new association can help advance the idea of regional integration.

“Regional integration is not about us bureaucrats at the Commission, it is not about just passing laws and regulations. It is also about citizens of the OECS seeing new avenues of opportunity being opened to them and them helping to define those avenues of opportunity,” said Dr. Jules.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Drew stated that the outlined mission of the OECS Robotics Association perfectly aligns with discussions on harnessing the region’s resources for the benefit of all that took place on the first day of the 74th Meeting of the OECS Authority that was held in St. Kitts and Nevis from February 14-15, 2024.

“We just had a whole discussion on healthcare and how we can use the talents and resources of each country to benefit all of us, and so, coming here and recognizing that the robotics association is actually taking a step in that direction means that … it is really time that we come closer together, pool our resources and let that benefit all of our people,” said Dr. Drew.

The primary goal of the OECS Robotics Association is to unite the member states in leveraging robotics and automation technologies. By focusing on economic growth, educational enrichment, and sustainable development, the association aims to foster a collaborative environment that propels the Eastern Caribbean forward in these areas.