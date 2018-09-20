OECS Officially Launches French Digital Platforms for its 43rd Anniversary

Friday, May 31, 2024 - In celebration of its 43rd anniversary, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) announces the launch of updated and new French digital platforms. These include an updated website; a digital newsroom; Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) pages; and a dual-language LinkedIn page. Using the platforms in French aims to enhance engagement with associate member states Martinique and Guadeloupe, fostering greater regional integration and cooperation.

The new French channels are designed to ensure that citizens of Martinique and Guadeloupe can fully engage with OECS activities and learn about the importance of their inclusion in the organisation. With up-to-date French content equivalent to the English OECS accounts, communication gaps will be bridged to strengthen connections among all member states.

Dr. Didacus Jules, OECS Director General, commented:

"Launching these French digital platforms brings us closer to inclusivity and enhanced communication within the OECS. Martinique and Guadeloupe are integral parts of our community, and their citizens must have access to information in their native language. This initiative will not only help them understand the relevance of being included in the OECS but also help promote the benefits of regional integration."

The updated digital presence includes:

A revamped OECS French website offering comprehensive information about all OECS initiatives, projects, and events.

French-language Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts to keep the French-speaking community informed and engaged with real-time updates and interactive content.

A dual-language LinkedIn page to facilitate professional networking and information sharing among all OECS member states.

These platforms will serve as vital tools in promoting the OECS’s mission and activities, ensuring that French-speaking citizens are well-informed and involved in the region’s development.

Connect with us on the new French platforms:

