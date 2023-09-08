Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Nationals are invited to apply for the Fully Funded Morocco Scholarship Programme 2023/2024

OECS Nationals are invited to apply for the Fully Funded Morocco Scholarship Programme 2023/2024

OECS Media Release

Friday, September 8, 2023 — The Government of the Kingdom of Morocco has announced the opening of the Morocco Scholarship Programme 2023/2024, available to citizens of the Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). The scholarships are fully funded and cover tuition, accommodation, living expenses and return airfare.

Scholarship awardees can enroll in a wide range of disciplines, including medicine, architecture, engineering, business, and more. They can study at any Moroccan public institution. Citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are eligible to apply.


An informational webinar was hosted by the OECS Commission through the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco on Monday, September 04, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.  Interested individuals had the opportunity to learn more about the scholarship programme from the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI), along with first-hand experience from Caribbean students studying in Morocco.


To be eligible for the Morocco Scholarship Programme, applicants must:
●    Be a citizen of the OECS Member States listed (Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines).
●    Be a high school/college graduate or equivalent.
●    Be 23 years of age or younger for undergraduate degree application.
●    Have a good academic record.


The deadline to apply for the scholarships is September 20, 2023. The Application form can be downloaded here

The application form must be accompanied by the following:

  • Two (2) authenticated photocopies of the diploma or certificate of successful completion of the High School Diploma. Candidates submitting certificates of success, must produce their diplomas to their institutions, at the latest, during the 2nd year of training;
  • Two (2) authenticated photocopies of High School/College Transcript;
  • Two (2) copies of birth certificate;
  • Two (2) photocopies of the passport (if available);
  • A recent criminal record;
  • A medical certificate issued by the public health services attesting to the physical fitness of the candidate and certifying that he / she is vaccinated and is not suffering from any contagious or acute disease, or carrying a pandemic including tuberculosis. The candidate may be subject to a counter-visit upon his / her arrival in Morocco:
  • Two (2) recent passport photos, in colour, with the name, first name (s) and nationality of the applicant on the back;
  • Candidates for the Master's degree or Doctorate's degree must provide, in addition to the aforementioned documents, certified copies of their higher education diplomas, marks transcripts and curricula, as well as a dissertation / thesis copy of end of studies / doctoral thesis project.


For more information and guidance on the process to submit applications, potential applicants are encouraged to contact their responsible Ministry. The contact details are listed below:


ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA
Office of the Prime Minister (Prime Minister's Scholarship Committee) 
E-mail: [email protected] 
Tele: 1 268 462-9766/ 1 268 562-3869

COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA
Ministry of Vocational Training and National Excellence
E-mail: [email protected]
Tele: 1 767 266-3256

GRENADA
Ministry of Education 
Tele: 1 437-440-2737

FEDERATION OF SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce
E-mail: [email protected]
Tele: 1 869 467 1158

SAINT LUCIA
Ministry of External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation and Diaspora Affairs
E-mail: [email protected]
Tele: 1 -758- 468-4519 

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES
Service Commissions Department
E-mail: ser[email protected]/[email protected] 
Tele: 1 784 456-1690


Additional information regarding the scholarship may be obtained from the following:

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Saint Lucia
Tel: 1 758 458 4924
E-mail: [email protected] 

Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI)
Website:  www.amci.ma 

Office of Vocational Training (within the AMCI)
E-mail: [email protected]


 

Education International Relations
Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software