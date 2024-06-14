Browse categories
"OECS Legends Documentary: Joseph Reds Perreira – The OECS Sports Desk" Premieres on YouTube

OECS Media Release

June 14, 2024 - As a testament to his years of dedication to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Sports Desk, Joseph “Reds” Perreira will be featured in a documentary commemorating the OECS 43rd anniversary. The documentary premiered on YouTube as one of several activities leading up to OECS Day on June 18. Perreira’s contributions to sports and broadcasting have left an indelible mark on the OECS community.

Event Details:

  • Title: OECS Legends Documentary: Joseph "Reds" Perreira – The OECS Sports Desk
  • Premiere Date: June 14, 2024
  • Platform: YouTube (OECS Official Channel)

Dr. Didacus Jules, OECS Director General, commented: "We are excited to premiere this documentary that pays homage to one of the most impressive accomplishments of the OECS, guided by Perreira’s love, passion and commitment to sports and the region. He played a role as a unifying voice across the OECS, and this has been truly inspiring. This is a celebration of his legacy and a reminder of the influence one dedicated individual can have on entire countries."

The documentary explores Perreira's illustrious management of the OECS Sports Desk, highlighting the impact he had on many athletes in the region. It captures his passion for sports, his commitment to the OECS, and his influence in bringing the region together through his voice and commentary.

This documentary follows the establishment of an OECS Council of Ministers of Youth and Sports in March 2024 where Joseph "Reds" Perreira was honoured for his work in sports in the region. The Council approved a sports development plan that integrates the needs of youth and sports stakeholders as presented in forums and open policy discussions.

Claudia Mc Dowell Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

