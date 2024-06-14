"OECS Legends Documentary: Joseph Reds Perreira – The OECS Sports Desk" Premieres on YouTube

June 14, 2024 - As a testament to his years of dedication to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Sports Desk, Joseph “Reds” Perreira will be featured in a documentary commemorating the OECS 43rd anniversary. The documentary premiered on YouTube as one of several activities leading up to OECS Day on June 18. Perreira’s contributions to sports and broadcasting have left an indelible mark on the OECS community.

Title: OECS Legends Documentary: Joseph "Reds" Perreira – The OECS Sports Desk

Premiere Date: June 14, 2024

Platform: YouTube ( YouTube ( OECS Official Channel

Dr. Didacus Jules, OECS Director General, commented: "We are excited to premiere this documentary that pays homage to one of the most impressive accomplishments of the OECS, guided by Perreira’s love, passion and commitment to sports and the region. He played a role as a unifying voice across the OECS, and this has been truly inspiring. This is a celebration of his legacy and a reminder of the influence one dedicated individual can have on entire countries."

The documentary explores Perreira's illustrious management of the OECS Sports Desk, highlighting the impact he had on many athletes in the region. It captures his passion for sports, his commitment to the OECS, and his influence in bringing the region together through his voice and commentary.

This documentary follows the establishment of an OECS Council of Ministers of Youth and Sports in March 2024 where Joseph "Reds" Perreira was honoured for his work in sports in the region. The Council approved a sports development plan that integrates the needs of youth and sports stakeholders as presented in forums and open policy discussions.

