OECS Holds Thanksgiving Service To Mark 43rd Anniversary

June 11, 2024 - The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) commemorated its 43rd anniversary with a Thanksgiving Service on Monday, June 10, 2024. The service was held at the Benedictine Nuns Mount of Prayer, Coubaril, Saint Lucia. It was streamed online to bring together member states to express gratitude for the 43 years of regional integration.

To open the service, OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, shared some encouraging words with the people of the region as the journey begins to accomplish new goals towards the 44th anniversary:

"Today as we reflect on our journey, we can take pride in the remarkable strides we have made together. But we must also use the opportunity to reflect on our shortcomings. The ultimate measure of our accomplishments is not simply the catalog of what we have accomplished but also, as the penitential prayer puts it, in what we have done and in what we have failed to do.

“Integration is about breaking down barriers, fostering collaboration, cooperation and building a shared vision for the future. It is about recognising that our strength lies in our unity and that together we can achieve far more than we ever could alone.

“Each of us is a steward of the values that the OECS embodies - integrity, accountability, inclusiveness, and excellence. We must adhere to these values in all our endeavours, ensuring that our actions and decisions reflect the highest standards of ethical conduct and professional integrity. It is through our collective commitment to these values that we can truly drive the innovative and sustainable growth that we envision.”

The service was physically attended by staff and leadership of the OECS Commission with the homily delivered by Father Michel Francis. It featured beautiful renditions by the OECS Praise & Worship Team, Starlights, a vibrant performance by AVAD Dance Ministry, and a delightful steel pan rendition by staff member, Gemmy Bailey.

The OECS continues to celebrate its 43rd anniversary with activities including the OECS Fun Walk on Sunday, June 16, 2024, and OECS Colours Day and Anniversary on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.