OECS extends congratulations to Grenada on its 50th Anniversary

On the 7th of February, 1974 Grenada achieved its independence. Today, Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique celebrate the nation's golden jubilee of fifty years of independence under the theme "One People, One Journey, One Future". On this momentous occasion, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends warmest congratulations to the Government and People of Grenada.

A virtual flag-raising ceremony was held by the Commission to commemorate the anniversary. The ceremony featured remarks from the Prime Minister of Grenada, the Honourable Dickon Mitchell, as well as remarks from the Director General of the OECS, His Excellency Dr. Didacus Jules. The Reverend John Douglas, Deacon, Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Archdiosis of Castries, offered the prayer.

In his address the Prime Minister of Grenada, the Hon. Dickon Mitchell remarked:

"On the occasion of Grenada's fiftieth anniversary of independence I greet fellow citizens of the OECS with the theme of "One People, One Journey, One Future". A theme that captures the strength and resilience of our people, encapsulates our rich history, and one that beckons us to envision the next fifty years and beyond with optimism and a great love for our beautiful island. Our fiftieth journey began as Sir Eric Matthew Gairy took us from the gates of Buckingham Palace into the unknown of the international community with the opportunity to spread our wings to aspire , build and advance as a people. Today as our nation stands on the shoulders of giants who have served as beacons paving the way for the Grenadian people to dream big and press forward with the driving force to build our nation, we can reflect on our shortcomings and proudly celebrate our triumphs. Grenada, a nation no bigger than a dot on the map has undoubtedly made its mark on the global stage."

Commemorating the occasion of Grenada's 50th independence anniversary, the Director-General of the OECS, H.E. Dr. Didacus Jules extended congratulations:

"Today we gather to commemorate a remarkable milestone in the history of our beloved nation, the fiftieth anniversary of the independence of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. This golden anniversary is not just a celebration of our past but a reaffirmation of our commitment to the theme "One People, One Journey, One Future". Fifty years ago on this very day Grenada embarked on a tumultuous journey as an independent nation. This journey filled with challenges and triumphs has been a testament to the resilience, strength and unity of the Grenadian people. We have weathered storms, both literal and metaphorical, and emerged stronger; united in our diversity and rich heritage, and strengthened by the adversity we have overcome. As we stand here, let us remember the sacrifices of our forebears who dreamed of a truly free and independent Grenada. Their vision, courage and determination have paved the way for the freedoms and opportunities that we enjoy today. They have left us a legacy of independence, not just in governance, but in thought and spirit."

As the region celebrates with the Government and People of Grenada on the historic 50th anniversary of independence, the Commission encourages citizens of the OECS to visit the official website of Grenada's 50th anniversary of independence and Grenada's 50th Anniversary of Independence Facebook Page to learn more about the celebrations and events.

A few key highlights, which are available for viewing on the Government of Information Servive of Grenada (GIS) YouTube Channel, include:

Grenada's 50th Anniversary of Independence Ecumenical Service

Special Joint Sitting of Parliament to Commemorate Grenada's 50th Anniversary of Independence

The unveiling of the commemorative Golden Jubilee EC $50 note