OECS Expresses Sympathy for Victims of the Earthquake in Morocco

OECS Media Release

Saturday, September 9, 2023 — Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has expressed pain and sadness about the loss of lives and devastation caused by the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco's High Atlas Mountains on the night of Friday, September 8, 2023. The earthquake gravely affected the provinces of Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant.

In a letter to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the OECS Authority Chairman Dr. Drew said:

“On behalf of the OECS Authority, please allow me to express our profound regret on this sad occurrence, and please accept our heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of life; and to those who are injured, our wishes for a very speedy recovery. At this time of great difficulty, the OECS Authority assures the Government and people of the Kingdom of Morocco, and in particular, the families of the victims of its solidarity and prayerful consideration.”

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules expressed the concern and solidarity of the OECS Commission indicating that,

“Morocco has been a steadfast friend and ally of the OECS and we wish the Kingdom a speedy recovery from this traumatic event.”

The Director General also wished to assure the families of students from the OECS who are currently studying in Morocco that the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco has been in touch with all nationals in Morocco and has affirmed that none have been directly affected. 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

