OECS Development Strategy Workshop Advances National Development Plans

September 26, 2024 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission convened a workshop to discuss the OECS Development Strategy (ODS) from September 10 to 11, 2024, at the Paradise Beach Hotel in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The workshop primarily focused on accelerating the implementation of the ODS Action Framework and achieving alignment of its key initiatives with those of Protocol Member States' National Development Plans (NDPs).

The ODS Action Framework, established from the OECS Development Strategy paper in 2018, underwent significant refinement based on consultations with Protocol Member States. This Framework, which takes on board the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s review in 2022 also prioritizes the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The workshop aimed to achieve several objectives including:

Assessment of the Alignment of Protocol Member States' NDPs with the ODS Action Framework to prioritize regional actions.

Assessment of the implementation status of NDPs towards drafting the OECS Development Report Update.

Identification of achievements towards meeting the NDPs, supported by data and testimonials.

Identification of Challenges and the exchange of best practices to enhance the implementation of the NDPs.

Assessment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Progress through shared experiences and engagement through peer-to-peer learning on progress monitoring.

Approval of Indicators to support the full implementation of the ODS scorecard and revision of regional targets to support measuring progress.

In his opening address, Mr. Joel Richards, Officer in Charge of the OECS Economic Affairs and Regional Integration Division, emphasized to participants the relevance of the ODS, noting,

"The ODS will complement national development plans and work in tandem to achieve optimal economic outcomes. We must identify policy areas where regional solutions can fulfill our national development ambitions, enhancing economic prosperity and social advancement for all citizens of the OECS."

The ODS workshop provided a platform for representatives of Protocol Member States to communicate national priorities, demonstrate data-backed results, address implementation challenges, and approve indicators for the ODS scorecard. This engagement also strengthened collaboration across the Protocol Member States and explored avenues for promoting regional collaboration towards achieving sustainable development.

The OECS Commission remains committed to fostering a cooperative approach to sustainable economic development that will enhance the well-being of all citizens in the region. The successful completion of this ODS workshop marked a crucial initial step towards this achievement. This activity by the OECS Commission was funded by the 11th European Development Fund Regional Integration Through Growth Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) programme.

