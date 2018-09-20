OECS Delivers a Boat to Seamoss Farmers in Dominica 

May 17, 2024 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), through the European Union (EU) funded BioSPACE project, donated a new fiberglass boat to the Woodford Hill Bay seamoss farmers in the Commonwealth of Dominica. The boat, valued at $72,000 EC Dollars and measuring 26 feet long, was manufactured locally in Dominica. The boat will enhance the livelihoods of the seamoss farmers and promote sustainable seamoss farming practices in the region.

In recent years, seamoss production has become a significant source of income for many individuals in the OECS, particularly women in rural communities. During the handover ceremony, Mr. Lucien Blackmore, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment of Dominica, emphasised that the blue economy has been a part of our existence in the region for a very long time. Mr. Ryan added, "If we have to go forward as a country, we need strong communities."

Mr. Chamberlain Emmanuel, Head of the OECS Environmental Sustainability Division, highlighted the broader goals of the OECS, saying,

“One of the Organisation’s strategic priorities speaks about reinventing the economy towards a vision of a model green blue economy region that is economically viable, climate-resilient, with long term prosperity for the entire population, and in particular its most vulnerable to socioeconomic inclusiveness, responsible management of the coastal, marine and other ecological resources, and transparent participatory governance. The OECS regional integration movement is helping to support your aspirations, grow your efforts, by learning from our collective experiences and using our joint capacities as a region for Small Island States with our differences and similarities to partner with agencies such as the European Union.”

Mr. Emmanuel further underscored the importance of seamoss production, stating that “Seamoss production has the potential to generate sustainable income, mitigate poverty, and improve the livelihoods and nutrition of people and communities involved, and helps to reduce the unsustainable harvesting of the natural stocks.”

Mr. Wilson Honore, a local seamoss farmer, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Woodford Hill Seamoss farmers are working on 17 products, including skin care, beauty care, and hair care products. This is going to make a big difference with moving things forward. We are thankful to the European Union (EU) and the OECS for their support.” Currently, the farmers must rent a boat to execute their operation, especially on days when they have to plant or harvest seamoss.

French Advisor to the OECS, Mr. Simon Delage delivered remarks on behalf of Quentin Peignaux, Programme Manager at the Delegation of the European Union to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean States, the OECS, and CARICOM/CARIFORUM. He stated:

“The handing over of a boat to support a group of small-scale seamoss farmers in Dominica is an excellent example of the approach of the BioSPACE Programme and the approach that the EU tries to promote in the region. The support to develop sustainable economic activities at the community level with a good understanding of the environment in which these activities are taking place is key.”

The donation of this boat will significantly improve the operations of the Woodford Hill seamoss farmers in several ways. It will facilitate the transportation of their seamoss plants and farming equipment, such as nets, ropes, and anchors to the farming sites in the coastal waters, and carry the harvested seamoss back to land for processing. It will also help with regular monitoring and maintenance of the seamoss crops. Furthermore, as the seamoss farming business grows, the boat will enable farmers to explore and utilise other planting sites that provide optimal growing conditions, thus supporting the expansion of their farming operation.

Mr. Derrick Theophille, Chief Fisheries Officer in Dominica, expressed his commitment to the project, stating,

“The fisheries division stands committed to work with our partners at all levels to ensure that this project remains a success and remains sustainable for livelihoods for the people here in this community and for the wider development of Dominica and as we seek to address the issue with import substitution and to address the issue with having raw product available for produce processors locally.”

The OECS and the European Union have a continued partnership and shared commitment to sustainable development and economic resilience in the Eastern Caribbean region.