OECS Delegation Joins Global Dialogue on Climate Change at COP28

OECS Media Release

November 30, 2023  — The monumental, global task to deal with the issue of climate change continues at the United Nations Conference of Parties, or COP28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission will be represented by a six-member delegation led by the OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules. The OECS has long been at the forefront of advocacy for global climate action, given its implications for OECS citizens. OECS Member states now face storms with greater frequency and intensity because of increasing global atmospheric temperatures, which if not addressed, will be catastrophic for the region. 

According to the COP28 presidency, “COP28 UAE brings the world together at a critical moment for global transformative climate action. To deliver on its ambitious agenda, COP28 will be inclusive, transparent, pragmatic, and results-oriented.” Delegates, including leaders from around the world, will be meeting to demonstrate solidarity on climate action to address critical issues including biodiversity loss, degraded agricultural land, and food insecurity.

The COP28 presidency further states, “The COP28 thematic program is designed to unite a diverse range of stakeholders - all levels of governments, youth, business and investors, civil society, frontline communities, indigenous peoples, and others - around specific solutions that must be scaled up this decade to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, build resilience, and mobilize finance at scale. This set of solutions constitutes the response to the Global Stocktake, looking where the world stands on climate action and support, identifying the gaps, and working together to agree on solutions pathways to 2030 and beyond” – www.cop28.com

The COP28 agenda also includes defining the way forward on the breakthrough agreement at the close of COP27 to provide loss and damage funding for vulnerable countries affected by climate disasters. Given the ramifications for our region, the OECS Commission and several high-level delegations from OECS Member States will be part of these negotiations. 

Danny Moonie Communications / Knowledge Management Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

 

 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

