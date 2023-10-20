Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Convenes its 36th PPS Policy Board Meeting in the British Virgin Islands

OECS Convenes its 36th PPS Policy Board Meeting in the British Virgin Islands

Friday, October 20, 2023 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission convened the 36th Meeting of its Pooled Procurement Services (PPS) Policy Board on October 10, 2023, in the British Virgin Islands. The Meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Hon. Vincent Wheatley, Minister for Health and Social Development of the British Virgin Islands, with attendance from OECS Ministers and Permanent Secretaries of Health.

In his remarks during the Opening Ceremony held on October 9, 2023, OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules highlighted the importance and value of the PPS in saving costs on key medicines and medical supplies for OECS Member States throughout its history. Dr. Jules also stressed the value of, and lessons learnt from the pooled procurement purchasing of pharmaceuticals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jules encouraged the Policy Board Members to exercise their political will to support the Pooled Procurement Mechanism, identify “centers of excellence” within the Healthcare Services in each Member State, and work on mechanisms to make these services accessible and affordable for all patients, in line with the regional integration agenda.

Following the meeting, Chair of the 36th Policy Board Hon. Vincent Wheatley highlighted the importance of greater collaboration towards increasing the impact of the work of the PPS in the OECS. He stated,

“We had very robust discussions on various issues, but for us, the overarching message was the need for greater collaboration in terms of increasing purchasing power of pharmaceuticals and standardizing equipment throughout the region.”

Hon. Wheatley continued,

“Not only do you get affordable prices, but you are able to share supplies, whether it is reagents or parts, when you have standardized equipment. So trying to get that done is a mammoth task, but it is something that we are committed to do.” 

Head of Pooled Procurement Services Ms. Roselyn Opel urged Member States to commit to the founding ideals of the Pooled Procurement of Health Commodities and embrace technology to increase efficiency in service delivery to the Member States through the Central Medical Stores and Pharmacies at Facility levels.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software