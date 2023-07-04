Browse categories
OECS congratulates CARICOM on its 50th Anniversary

OECS Media Release

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends warmest congratulations to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas, establishing the Community.

The Commission has the further honour to acknowledge the long history of close ties and collaboration between CARICOM and the OECS and salutes the Organisation on the achievement of this major milestone, as well as its accomplishments in regional integration, economic, social and political developments since its formation in 1973.  It is the Commission’s sincere wish that CARICOM will continue to experience continued progress and prevail over the myriad of complex challenges of our time.

As CARICOM celebrates this momentous occasion under the theme “50 Years Strong: A Solid Foundation to Build On", the OECS Commission conveys very best wishes for a successful future, and looks forward to continued collaboration with the CARICOM Secretariat in efforts to advance the integration process.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

