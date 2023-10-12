Browse categories
OECS Commission offers Support to Antigua and Barbuda and Guadeloupe following the passage of Tropical Storm Phillipe

OECS Media Release

Thursday, October 12, 2023 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission expresses its deepest regret to the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda and the Regional Council and people of Guadeloupe following the passage of Tropical Storm Phillipe, and assures both of its support.

The Commission refers in particular to the nationwide power outage, widespread flooding, and significant damage to property and infrastructure caused by the storm in Antigua and Barbuda; and the severe flooding and significant damage to property and infrastructure in the capital city of Basseterre, and the communes of Vieux Fort, Gourbeyre, and Trois-Rivières caused by the storm in Guadeloupe.

The Commission sympathises with those who may have suffered personal injury, or loss or damage to property, as a result of the storm. The Commission also understands and shares the pain of the people of Antigua and Barbuda and the Regional Council and people of Guadeloupe due to the passage of the Tropical Storm.

The Commission provides assurances of its support to Antigua and Barbuda and Guadeloupe as they begin the process of recovery and for a speedy return to normalcy. The Commission is committed to working with the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda and the Regional Council and people of Guadeloupe and to overcome the challenges posed by this natural disaster.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

