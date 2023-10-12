OECS Commission offers Support to Antigua and Barbuda and Guadeloupe following the passage of Tropical Storm Phillipe

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission expresses its deepest regret to the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda and the Regional Council and people of Guadeloupe following the passage of Tropical Storm Phillipe, and assures both of its support.

The Commission refers in particular to the nationwide power outage, widespread flooding, and significant damage to property and infrastructure caused by the storm in Antigua and Barbuda; and the severe flooding and significant damage to property and infrastructure in the capital city of Basseterre, and the communes of Vieux Fort, Gourbeyre, and Trois-Rivières caused by the storm in Guadeloupe.

The Commission sympathises with those who may have suffered personal injury, or loss or damage to property, as a result of the storm. The Commission also understands and shares the pain of the people of Antigua and Barbuda and the Regional Council and people of Guadeloupe due to the passage of the Tropical Storm.

The Commission provides assurances of its support to Antigua and Barbuda and Guadeloupe as they begin the process of recovery and for a speedy return to normalcy. The Commission is committed to working with the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda and the Regional Council and people of Guadeloupe and to overcome the challenges posed by this natural disaster.