OECS Commission congratulates Antiguan National Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas on her appointment as the Assistant Director of PAHO

The OECS Commission congratulates Dr. Rhonda Sealey-Thomas of Antigua and Barbuda on her appointment as the new Assistant Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the Regional Office of the Americas of the World Health Organization (WHO). Dr. Sealy-Thomas was sworn in at a special ceremony at the PAHO Headquarters in Washington D.C . on October 12, 2023.

Dr. Sealey-Thomas possesses over 25 years of experience working within the Ministry of Health of Antigua and Barbuda and other agencies. She served as Antigua and Barbuda’s Chief Medical Officer for the period 2005-2023. Of particular note was her leadership during Antigua and Barbuda’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her acceptance remarks at the swearing in ceremony, Dr. Sealy Thomas expressed gratitude for the appointment. She stated,

You can therefore understand my profound joy and sense of accomplishment today as I stand at this turning point in my life, where my dream of helping populations remain healthy and well, and serving in this world renowned organisation is being realized.

During her remarks, Dr. Sealey-Thomas also gave some insight into her vision as she commences the new role as Assistant Director. She emphasized the importance of solidarity and collaboration in addressing the critical health challenges facing the Americas, including non-communicable diseases, emerging threats, and climate change. According to her,

Today we are all aware of the critical challenges that affect the health and wellbeing of millions here in the Americas; Non communicable diseases (NCDs) continue to pose a significant threat to our societies. Managing emerging threats including future pandemics and the ability to have resilient health systems based on renewed and strengthened primary healthcare to respond to those threats is critical.

Dr. Sealey-Thomas continued,

I am looking forward to taking a look at the effects of record breaking temperatures on our populations, and working with our teams here at PAHO to produce education and preventive actions needed to mitigate and manage the effects of climate change, on the health and wellbeing of the people of the Americas..

She concluded her remarks with a reminder that ‘our collective efforts are the driving force behind building healthier, more resilient, and more equitable societies throughout the Americas.’

The swearing in ceremony took place while the 9th OECS Council of Ministers: Health Ministers was being held in the British Virgin Islands. Ministers paused their deliberations to follow the swearing in online with great pride, and extended their congratulations to Dr. Sealey-Thomas and the Government of Antigua & Barbuda.

The OECS Commission congratulates Dr. Sealey-Thomas on this remarkable achievement and looks forward to working with her to realize her vision for a healthier, more resilient, and more equitable Americas, especially within the OECS.