Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Commission Commends Dominica on its 45th Independence Anniversary

OECS Commission Commends Dominica on its 45th Independence Anniversary

OECS Media Release

Friday, November 3, 2023 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission extends its warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica on the occasion of their nation's 45th Anniversary of Independence on November 3, 2023. This year’s anniversary is being commemorated under the theme, "Anou Selebwe" (Let Us Celebrate).

In recognition of this significant milestone, the OECS Commission hosted a virtual flag-raising ceremony to celebrate Dominica's remarkable progress and achievements over the past 45 years. The ceremony featured remarks from Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS.

In his remarks, Dr. Jules lauded the Dominican people for their resilience, unity, cultural heritage, and natural endowments. He also underscored that this year's anniversary theme, "Anou Selebwe," is a testament to the Dominican people's indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to building a brighter future for their nation. 

As we celebrate today, let us  remember that our independence is not just about the freedom from colonial rule, but also about the freedom to imagine, to innovate, and to inspire. It is about building resilience in our economy, our infrastructure, our social structures. And above all, it is about fortification of the personal, community and national spirit. The theme “Anou Selebwe” compels us to not just celebrate our past, but to also lay the foundation for a future that is even brighter and more promising.

The OECS Commission acknowledges the profound contribution of the Commonwealth of Dominica toward the growth and development of the OECS family and looks forward to continuing in the service of the Government and people of Dominica in the ongoing quest for the realisation of their development aspirations.

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software