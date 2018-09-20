OECS Commission Celebrates 41st Independence Anniversary of St. Kitts and Nevis

September 19, 2024—The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is celebrating the 41st anniversary of St. Kitts and Nevis' independence today with a virtual flag-raising ceremony. The event is being celebrated under the theme "Together, a People, Proud and Strong: Independence 41."

At the virtual flag-raising ceremony, Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS, expressed his pride in the nation’s journey since achieving independence on September 19, 1983.

"It is often said that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. Saint Kitts and Nevis, you have never been afraid to dream big. You have shown that with courage and a steadfast commitment to progress, even the smallest nations can achieve greatness. As we face the next 41 years, I have no doubt that your nation will continue to shine, not just for your people but for all those who look to you for inspiration," stated Dr. Jules.

The OECS Commission extends its warmest congratulations to the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on this significant milestone.