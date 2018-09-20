Browse categories
OECS Commission Celebrates 41st Independence Anniversary of St. Kitts and Nevis

OECS Media Release

September 19, 2024—The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is celebrating the 41st anniversary of St. Kitts and Nevis' independence today with a virtual flag-raising ceremony. The event is being celebrated under the theme "Together, a People, Proud and Strong: Independence 41."

At the virtual flag-raising ceremony, Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS, expressed his pride in the nation’s journey since achieving independence on September 19, 1983.

"It is often said that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. Saint Kitts and Nevis, you have never been afraid to dream big. You have shown that with courage and a steadfast commitment to progress, even the smallest nations can achieve greatness. As we face the next 41 years, I have no doubt that your nation will continue to shine, not just for your people but for all those who look to you for inspiration," stated Dr. Jules.

The OECS Commission extends its warmest congratulations to the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on this significant milestone.

Story image
Claudia Mc Dowell Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

 

International Relations
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

