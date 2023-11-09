Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Commission and CARILEC sign MOU to advance Sustainable Energy in the Eastern Caribbean

OECS Commission and CARILEC sign MOU to advance Sustainable Energy in the Eastern Caribbean

Remarks by OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules at the Signing Ceremony of the MOU between the OECS Commission and CARILEC on November 8, 2023.

Thursday, November 9, 2023 — I am elated that the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) will formally cement a partnership through this Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This is indeed a historic move to strengthen the sustainable energy landscape within the Eastern Caribbean.

Amidst a backdrop of escalating energy costs and the pressing  global  push  for  cleaner,  more  sustainable energy sources and practices, the OECS takes this opportunity to pledge its commitment to embark on a strategic alliance with CARILEC that aims to revolutionise the energy sector for the economic and social benefit of the region. This MOU underlines a shared vision to harness the right energy mix, spur innovation, and promote policies that will steer the Eastern Caribbean towards a more secure, resilient and sustainable energy future.

The Member States of the OECS have experienced firsthand the detrimental effects of the global energy crisis. The partnership outlined in the MOU acknowledges the urgent need to reevaluate existing energy strategies and push for swift, ambitious and innovative action to explore and exploit cheaper and cleaner indigenous energy sources. It also recognises the need for new cooperation models amongst energy stakeholders including enhanced joint planning by the public and private sectors.

Furthermore, this MOU recognises energy development as a critical priority for the socio-economic advancement of the region. CARILEC's role as a pivotal player in the sustainable energy transition in the Caribbean is central to this collaboration, with the organisation poised to lead in elevating the standards of electric utility services and championing the interests of the power industry across the Caribbean.

The implementation of this MOU is set within the scope of the available resources and legal frameworks of both organisations. I anticipate that the OECS and CARILEC will ensure the proper reporting and recognition of their collaboration, enhancing their shared mission and objectives.

I believe that this significant agreement paves the way for transformative change in the energy sector, creating a pathway for energy security and socio-economic development in the OECS through collective action and strategic partnerships.

Thank you.

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software