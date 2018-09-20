Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business Climate Change Communiqué DCRM Director General Statements Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Media Alerts Migration Morocco Mission OECS Authority Statements and Declarations Ocean Governance and Fisheries PPS Regional Integration Social Policy and Protection Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Commission & Direct Relief Announce Partnership Agreement to Enhance Climate Health Resilience in OECS Member States

OECS Commission & Direct Relief Announce Partnership Agreement to Enhance Climate Health Resilience in OECS Member States

OECS MEDIA RELEASE

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and Direct Relief are pleased to announce the signing of a grant agreement, marking the beginning of a significant partnership aimed at enhancing climate health resilience in the nine English-speaking OECS Member States. Through this agreement, Direct Relief has generously committed USD 3,000,000 to fund the new Enhancing Health Infrastructure and Resilience in OECS Member States (EHR) Project.

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organisation with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies- without regard to politics, religion or ability to pay. It works in the US and internationally to expand access to medicine and healthcare by equipping doctors and nurses with lifesaving medical resources.

The EHR Project will address critical gaps in health infrastructure identified by OECS Member States, focusing on priority areas specific to each nation's needs. By doing so, the project aims to bolster the capacity at both national and regional levels to manage and mitigate the impacts of climate change and other hazards. It will also enhance financial and coordination mechanisms to respond effectively to disasters and outbreaks.

Since the passage of Hurricane Beryl on July 1st, 2024, the OECS Commission has been engaged in mobilizing resources to support affected Member States in their response, recovery and rebuilding efforts. The OECS-Pooled Procurement Services (PPS) was able to provide two pallets of Hurricane Prepared Modules and fifteen Emergency Medical Packs, courtesy of Direct Relief. The new Enhancing Health Infrastructure and Resilience in OECS Member States (EHR) Project, which will run over eighteen months, is both timely and relevant, with anticipated short, medium and long-term impacts.

It aligns with the OECS Commission's mandate to promote regional integration in the OECS region and its strategic priorities. Additionally, direct beneficiaries of the EHR Project include disaster response teams, healthcare facilities, and workers. The project is expected to have positive spillover effects on community members, government agencies, and partner organisations in the implementing countries, which include: Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands.

 

Staff of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)-Pooled Procurement Services (PPS), pictured in St. Lucia, loading Direct Relief field medical packs, filled with first aid products for triage care, as well as other essential medications into a helicopter for delivery to OECS Member States impacted by Hurricane Beryl.
Staff of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)-Pooled Procurement Services (PPS), pictured in St. Lucia, loading Direct Relief field medical packs, filled with first aid products for triage care, as well as other essential medications into a helicopter for delivery to OECS Member States impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

The EHR Project is poised to make a substantial contribution to the OECS Commission's Strategic Priority 4: Building resilience by strengthening communities, systems, infrastructure and people. This involves improving disaster preparedness and response, reducing vulnerabilities, and enhancing the capacity of health systems. By focusing on Strategic Priority 4, the project aims to strengthen access to and investment in health services thereby reducing health disparities, particularly during times of crisis.

Through this grant agreement with Direct Relief, the new Enhancing Health Infrastructure and Resilience in OECS Member States (EHR) Project enables OECS Member States to be better equipped to handle health emergencies and crises. It ensures that vulnerable populations continue to receive care even during challenging times, and contributes to the development of more sustainable healthcare systems within OECS Member States.

Malika Thompson-Cenac Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

Climate Change Health Disaster Risk Management
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia