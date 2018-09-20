OECS Celebrates the Work of Beekeeper in St. Kitts and Nevis on International Day for Biological Diversity

May 22, 2024 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) joins the global community in celebrating International Day for Biological Diversity, recognised annually on May 22. This year's theme, "Be Part of the Plan," emphasises the necessity for a collective and coordinated effort to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030. The theme also supports the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework - a global agreement which was adopted during the fifteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 15) following a four year consultation and negotiation process. This global agreement also contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and sets out an ambitious pathway to reach the global vision of a world living in harmony with nature by 2050.

Currently, several species in the Caribbean Region – both plant and animal– are critically endangered or face the risk of extinction, mainly because of climate change, diseases, habitat degradation, overexploitation, pollution, and human activity.

As a committed advocate for biodiversity conservation, the OECS is dedicated to protecting and sustaining the diverse ecosystems within its Member States. The Organisation’s commitment is bolstered by its strong partnership with the European Union (EU), which is actively supporting two significant projects aimed at conserving biodiversity in the region:

The Biodiversity Support for ACP Coastal Environments Project (BioSPACE) The Integrated Landscape Management Project (ILM)

Both projects reflect the shared vision of the OECS and the EU to promote sustainable environmental practices and enhance the resilience of marine and terrestrial biodiversity and more broadly coastal, marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

In recognition of International Biodiversity Day, the OECS is pleased to announce the release of a new mini documentary titled, "Apiculture at Produce Delight in St. Kitts and Nevis." This documentary highlights the inspiring story of Otis Jeffers, a dedicated farmer and apiculturist. Jeffers is the owner of Produce Delight and the manager of Bee the Buzz of the Reserve Apiary. His work exemplifies the integration of agricultural practices with sustainable beekeeping, showcasing a model of biodiversity conservation in action. The documentary offers a sneak peak into Jeffers' apiary and farm operations, illustrating the vital role that apiculture plays in supporting biodiversity and agricultural productivity and most importantly in food security.

The United Nations released a statement recognising International Biodiversity Day, which stated: "This year, the theme of the International Day for Biological Diversity is 'Be Part of the Plan.' This is a call to action to encourage governments, indigenous peoples and local communities, non-governmental organizations, lawmakers, businesses, and individuals to highlight the ways in which they are supporting the implementation of the Biodiversity Plan. Everyone has a role to play and therefore can be part of the plan."

The OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules echoed this call to action, stating: "International Biodiversity Day serves to poignantly remind of the urgent need to save - ​ ​ through conservation and sustainable use - the rich and diverse ecosystems within the OECS. By recognising and addressing the threats to biodiversity, we can collectively work towards ensuring the sustainability and resilience of our natural environment for future generations. With partnerships and innovative projects, the commitment to conserve biodiversity on the part of the OECS alludes equally to the path of determination and commitment with the invaluable natural heritage of our region."

This day serves as a reminder that by working together, we can ensure a sustainable and vibrant future for all.