OECS Athletes Compete at CARIFTA Aquatics

OECS Media Release Courtesy Terry Finisterre

In the XXXVII CARIFTA Aquatics Championships, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States enjoyed significant representation, with Martinique, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines all figuring in the medal count. Over four days of competition at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre in Nassau, The Bahamas, some 500 athletes from 25 participating nations engaged in friendly rivalry. The host team emerged overall winners once again, with 101 total medals. Martinique (five gold, eight silver, eight bronze medals) was eighth. Antigua and Barbuda (5, 6, 7) finished ninth and Saint Lucia (3, 1, 5) 10th. Grenada (0, 6, 7) captured 13th position, whilst Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (0, 0, 1) 16th.

Among individual swimmers, Antoine Destang of Saint Lucia was perhaps the most outstanding from the OECS. In his first year competing in the 15-17 boys category, the USA-based swimmer captured 53 points, winning gold medals in the 100m and 200m butterfly, and placing him second in his division. Destang was the high point winner in the 13-14 boys in 2023.

Antigua and Barbuda's former Junior Sportswoman of the Year Ellie Shaw captured her second gold medal of the Championships on Tuesday, in the 15-17 girls 100m breaststroke, following on from her 200m breaststroke gold. She also got silver in the sprint version of that stroke.

With strength and perseverance, Sara Dowden of Grenada won a bronze medal in the Girl's 15- 17 400-metre race. In a post-interview, Sara said she swam the race for her father who passed away one day prior. 

The OECS Commission congratulates all athletes for their remarkable performance. Sincere condolences are also extended to Sara Dowden and her family.

 

Photo Credit: The Nassau Guardian

Terry Corwin Adrian Finisterre Journalist
Malika Thompson-Cenac Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

