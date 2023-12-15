OECS Announces New Executive Members of the Youth Advisory Network

Chairperson : Ms. Daniella LETAL of Martinique

: Ms. Daniella LETAL of Martinique Deputy Chair : Mr. Elon James of Grenada

: Mr. Elon James of Grenada Secretary: Ms. Shadell Strafford of Grenada who is continuing in the role for a second term.

The outgoing Chair is Steven Phillip of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The OECS, through the OECS Human and Social Development Unit, is committed to empowering the youth of the Eastern Caribbean and ensuring that the youth of the region are given the opportunity to engage in a national and regional dialogue to shape the future they will inherit. The OECS Youth Advisory Network was developed to ensure that there is engagement of youth at all levels of decision making across the region. The OECS YAN is is comprised of youth leaders from across the OECS Member States, who serve as the voice for the youth of their respective islands at the Commission Level.