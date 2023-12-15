Browse categories
OECS Announces New Executive Members of the Youth Advisory Network

OECS Media Release

Friday, December 15, 2023 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, is pleased to announce the new executive members of the OECS Youth Advisory Network (YAN). 

  • Chairperson: Ms. Daniella LETAL  of Martinique 
  • Deputy Chair: Mr. Elon James of Grenada 
  • Secretary: Ms. Shadell Strafford of Grenada who is continuing in the role for a second term. 

The outgoing Chair is Steven Phillip of St. Kitts and Nevis. 

The OECS, through the OECS Human and Social Development Unit, is committed to empowering the youth of the Eastern Caribbean and ensuring that the youth of the region are given the opportunity to engage in a national and regional dialogue to shape the future they will inherit. The OECS Youth Advisory Network was developed to ensure that there is engagement of youth at all levels of decision making across the region.  The OECS YAN is  is comprised of youth leaders from across the OECS Member States, who serve as the voice for the youth of their respective islands at the Commission Level. 

 

Malika Thompson-Cenac Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

