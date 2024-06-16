OECS Announces Fun Walk to Celebrate 43rd Anniversary

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is excited to announce a Fun Walk in celebration of its 43rd anniversary which boasts a vibrant calendar of events. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 16th, 2024, starting at 6:30 am. Participants will enjoy a scenic route from Derek Walcott Square to the OECS Commission office at Morne Fortune, passing through the picturesque La Toc Road.

Event details:

Date: June 16, 2024

Time: 6:30 am

Route: From Derek Walcott Square to the OECS Commission office at Morne Fortune, via La Toc Road

Register for the OECS Fun Walk here

The registration deadline is June 10.

The OECS Fun Walk is powered by the Opportunities to Advance and Support Youth for Success (OASYS) Project. OASYS aims to transform the Youth Justice System in the OECS region by providing opportunities for diversion, rehabilitation, and reintegration for youth in conflict with the law.

This event is open to all ages and fitness levels, encouraging community members to come together and enjoy the beauty of our surroundings while celebrating wellness, and the collective spirit of our region.

Follow us on social media using hashtags #OECS43 and #OECSDay for the latest updates and exciting announcements.