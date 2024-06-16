Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business Climate Change Communiqué DCRM Director General Statements Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Media Alerts Migration Morocco Mission OECS Authority Statements and Declarations Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Regional Integration Social Policy and Protection Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
OECS Announces Fun Walk to Celebrate 43rd Anniversary

OECS Announces Fun Walk to Celebrate 43rd Anniversary

OECS Media Release

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is excited to announce a Fun Walk in celebration of its 43rd anniversary which boasts a vibrant calendar of events. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 16th, 2024, starting at 6:30 am. Participants will enjoy a scenic route from Derek Walcott Square to the OECS Commission office at Morne Fortune, passing through the picturesque La Toc Road.

Event details:

  • Date: June 16, 2024
  • Time: 6:30 am
  • Route: From Derek Walcott Square to the OECS Commission office at Morne Fortune, via La Toc Road
  • Register for the OECS Fun Walk here.

The registration deadline is June 10.

The OECS Fun Walk is powered by the Opportunities to Advance and Support Youth for Success (OASYS) Project. OASYS aims to transform the Youth Justice System in the OECS region by providing opportunities for diversion, rehabilitation, and reintegration for youth in conflict with the law.

This event is open to all ages and fitness levels, encouraging community members to come together and enjoy the beauty of our surroundings while celebrating wellness, and the collective spirit of our region.

Follow us on social media using hashtags #OECS43 and #OECSDay for the latest updates and exciting announcements.

OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia