MONTSERRAT TOURISM AUTHORITY LAUNCHES DIASPORA ENGAGEMENT SYMPOSIUM DURING CALABASH FESTIVAL 2024

Montserrat Tourism Authority Media Release

The Montserrat Tourism Authority, under the auspices of the Office of the Premier, announces the highly anticipated Diaspora Symposium scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, 2024, from 2:00pm to 4:30pm (Montserrat time) at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

This hybrid event represents a significant milestone for Montserrat's global community. Aligned with the island’s ambitious Diaspora Strategy, the Symposium aims to enhance communication, leverage diaspora skills for economic growth, promote investment, and acknowledge the valuable contributions of Montserratians and friends of Montserrat abroad. It will also play a crucial role in fostering collaboration for national development initiatives.

The Discussion will focus on sectors such as Banking, Real Estate, and Health which promises valuable information and exchange for all participants. ​ ​

Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell emphasised the Symposium's significance, stating, "This event serves as an exceptional platform to strengthen our ties with the diaspora, and showcase Montserrat as a leading destination for investment, tourism, and cultural exchange. It also highlights our commitment to harnessing the talents and resources of Montserratians worldwide for the sustainable development and prosperity of our island."

Mrs. Rosetta West Gerald of the Montserrat Tourism Authority expressed her enthusiasm about the Symposium, she remarked, "I am delighted to see this panel convene to discuss and showcase the crucial topics that resonate deeply with our diaspora. Also, combining the Diaspora Symposium with the Calabash Festival underscores our commitment to engaging with Montserrat’s global community and fostering stronger connections." ​

The event will be broadcast live on the Government Information Unit’s YouTube Channel, ZJB Radio, and the Montserrat Tourism Authority’s Facebook Page, ensuring widespread accessibility and engagement. Follow @montserrattourismdivision or @islandofmontserrat on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Join us for this transformative Symposium and celebration of Montserrat's global connections. For inquiries about the Montserrat Diaspora Symposium, please contact us at info@montserrattourism.ms or call 1-664-491-4702/3.

ENDS

For further details and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Cherise Aymer

Market Development Officer

Montserrat Tourism Authority

Hubert Buffonge Building

Brades

Montserrat

 

Email: cherise.aymer@montserrattourism.ms

Tel: 1-664-491-4702/3

 

