Minister Adrian Thomas assumes Chair of the Council of Ministers of Agriculture of the OECS

Grenada’s Minister with responsibility for Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, Senator Honorable Adrian Thomas has assumed the Chairmanship of the Council of Ministers of Agriculture of the OECS, following a meeting of Ministers held virtually on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

In accepting the role as Chair, Minister Thomas told colleague Ministers that he was very happy and pleased with a profound sense of gratitude and humility to accept the honor of serving as the Chairman of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture. He stated that although the chairmanship is assumed in alphabetical order, he still wished to express his sincere thanks to each of the Ministers for placing their confidence and trust in his stewardship of the body for the year 2024.

As Chairman of the Council of Ministers: Agriculture, Senator Adrian Thomas now has a lead role to play in ensuring the implementation of the decisions of the Ministers of Agriculture throughout the OECS. Among the key areas of focus is the implementation of the OECS Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) Strategy, a ten-year programme which was introduced at the Sixth Meeting of the Council of Ministers: Agriculture in October 2022. The Strategy sets out a regional approach to food and nutrition security, to transform the OECS agricultural sector into one that is food self-reliant. Senator Thomas is also committed to ensuring the advancement of the OECS Integrated Land Management (ILM) Project which seeks to optimize the contribution of land to agriculture, food security, climate-change mitigation and adaptation, and the preservation of ecosystems and the essential services they provide.



At the November 30 th meeting, Senator Thomas also took the opportunity to praise the outgoing Chairmen for their guidance and direction to the Council. He stated,

“Ministers first and foremost, let me humbly register my acknowledgment for the outstanding leadership demonstrated by C’de. Roland Royer and C’de. Fidel Grant. Together, they have achieved and accomplished quite a lot during their tenure. I am truly inspired by the foundation they have laid, and I am committed to building upon it with dedication and passion. Dominica, you have led, and we were happy to follow you side by side."

In looking forward to the task ahead, the new Chair of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture stated,

“I am mindful of the responsibilities that come with it. The challenges ahead are significant, but comrades, the opportunities to achieve great things are tremendous. I am confident that, together, we can navigate the complexities and achieve new heights for our organization, and for our people. As leaders, we must solemnly pledge never to fail the people of the region. To whom much is given, much is expected.”

Minister Thomas gave his colleague Ministers the assurance that his commitment to the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture is unwavering. He believes in the collective strength of our members and the shared vision that unites us.

"Together, we will foster an environment of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity…," Minister Thomas added.

Courtesy of the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, Marine Resources and Cooperatives of the Government of Grenada.