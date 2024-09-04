[Media Invitation] Webinar Panel - Free Movement in the OECS: A Citizen’s Rights
Invitation to Cover
What: Webinar Panel Discussion titled "Free Movement in the OECS: A Citizen’s Rights"
Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Time: 10:00 am
Virtual access: Zoom, Facebook, YouTube
Background:
The webinar will cover a range of key topics relevant to the free movement of citizens within the OECS region, including:
- Equal access for OECS citizens
- Hassle-free travel for OECS citizens
- Freedom to work in the OECS
- Benefits of free movement for employers and industry
- Free movement and disaster resilience
- Socio-economic benefits of free movement
Panelists:
- Hon. Sen. Garth Lucien Wilkin – Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, St. Kitts & Nevis
- Dr. Valda Henry – Deputy Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
- Mr. Gordon Charles – President, OECS Business Council
- Ms. Natasha Greaves – Head of Office at International Organization for Migration Dominica
- Dr. Clarence Henry – Head (Acting), Regional Integration Unit, OECS Commission
- Moderator: Dr. Wendy Grenade – Professor and Chair of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, St. George's University