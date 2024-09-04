Browse categories
[Media Invitation] Webinar Panel - Free Movement in the OECS: A Citizen’s Rights

Invitation to Cover

What: Webinar Panel Discussion titled "Free Movement in the OECS: A Citizen’s Rights"

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Time: 10:00 am

Virtual access: Zoom, Facebook, YouTube

Background:

The webinar will cover a range of key topics relevant to the free movement of citizens within the OECS region, including:

  • Equal access for OECS citizens
  • Hassle-free travel for OECS citizens
  • Freedom to work in the OECS
  • Benefits of free movement for employers and industry
  • Free movement and disaster resilience
  • Socio-economic benefits of free movement

Panelists:

  • Hon. Sen. Garth Lucien Wilkin – Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, St. Kitts & Nevis
  • Dr. Valda Henry – Deputy Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
  • Mr. Gordon Charles – President, OECS Business Council
  • Ms. Natasha Greaves – Head of Office at International Organization for Migration Dominica 
  • Dr. Clarence Henry – Head (Acting), Regional Integration Unit, OECS Commission
  • Moderator: Dr. Wendy Grenade – Professor and Chair of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, St. George's University
