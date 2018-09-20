Browse categories
[Media Invitation - Saint Lucia] Regional Honey Show

December 4, 2023  — The OECS Commission, through the BioSPACE project, and in collaboration with the Saint Lucia UNDP GEF Small Grants Programme, will support the participation of OECS Member States in Saint Lucia’s 3rd Annual Honey Show from 4 – 10 December 2023. Twenty-five participants from nine OECS Member States will be supported to participate and gain an understanding of the value-added potential that is untapped in the Apiculture industry

in the Region and will benefit from the opportunity to showcase their products to a regional audience. Additionally, select samples will be taken and entered the prestigious UK Honey Show. The EU Delegation office will also be invited to make a presentation on exporting to the EU Market, an undertaking which could help broaden perspectives regarding the lucrative nature of apiculture as well as expand overall economic development. This livelihoods support initiative aligns directly with the activities and results of the BioSPACE Project.

WHEN: December 8 – 10, 2023

TIME: 10:00 a.m. (AST) Daily

WHERE: December 8-9 | Constitution Park, Castries, Saint Lucia
December 10 | Rodney Bay Marina

Danny Moonie Communications / Knowledge Management Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

 

 

 

