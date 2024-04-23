[Media Invitation - Saint Lucia] Loader Handover to the Saint Lucia Waste Management Authority

April 22, 2024 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is pleased to invite media houses to the activity: Handover ceremony of a new Loader to Saint Lucia Waste Management Authority (SLWMA) through the Recycle OECS initiative. The activity is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., in the office of SLWMA, Deglos. The short but important ceremony is a great step towards increased waste management and recycling activities on the island. The media will have the chance to capture moments from the ceremony, participate in a question-and-answer session, and interview different personalities. We look forward to your participation in documenting this important contribution to our community's sustainability efforts.

WHAT: Media opportunity to cover the handover of a loader to the Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority

WHEN: April 23, 2024

TIME: 2:00 p.m. (AST)

WHERE: Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority (SLWMA), Deglos, Saint Lucia