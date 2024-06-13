Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business Climate Change Communiqué DCRM Director General Statements Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Media Alerts Migration Morocco Mission OECS Authority Statements and Declarations Ocean Governance and Fisheries PPS Regional Integration Social Policy and Protection Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
[Media Invitation] Press Launch OECS Boxing Championship

[Media Invitation] Press Launch OECS Boxing Championship

INVITATION TO COVER

What: The Media is cordially invited to attend the Official Press Launch and Media Briefing of the 2024 OECS Invitational Boxing Championships

When: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Where: OECS Headquarters, Morne Fortune Castries.

Virtual: Click here to join here. Password: 933523.

Background

The 2024 OECS Invitational Boxing Championship will be held in Saint Lucia from July 25th-28th at the Vigie Sports Complex, Castries. The 2024 Championship will showcase the best of the Caribbean and is open to youth, novice, junior and elite boxers from the OECS.

Malika Thompson-Cenac Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

Sports
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia