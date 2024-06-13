[Media Invitation] Press Launch OECS Boxing Championship
INVITATION TO COVER
What: The Media is cordially invited to attend the Official Press Launch and Media Briefing of the 2024 OECS Invitational Boxing Championships
When: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Where: OECS Headquarters, Morne Fortune Castries.
Virtual: Click here to join here. Password: 933523.
Background
The 2024 OECS Invitational Boxing Championship will be held in Saint Lucia from July 25th-28th at the Vigie Sports Complex, Castries. The 2024 Championship will showcase the best of the Caribbean and is open to youth, novice, junior and elite boxers from the OECS.