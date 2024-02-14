Browse categories
[Media Invitation] Press Conference of the 74th Meeting of the OECS Authority

OECS Media Alert

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 — OECS Heads of Government will convene the 74th Meeting of the OECS Authority on February 14 - 15, 2024 in Saint Kitts and Nevis. 

The Meeting is being hosted under the Chairmanship of Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis. You are invited to join the OECS Authority at a Press Conference to conclude the 74th Authority Meeting.

Who should attend: The Media

Where: (Hybrid) Mariott Resort, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Zoom

When: Thursday, February 15 at 12:00 pm

Link to Register: https://forms.gle/j8msLJjBeV3UMN33A (a Zoom link will be shared via email)

Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia