[Media Invitation] Press Conference of the 74th Meeting of the OECS Authority

OECS Heads of Government will convene the 74th Meeting of the OECS Authority on February 14 - 15, 2024 in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Meeting is being hosted under the Chairmanship of Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis. You are invited to join the OECS Authority at a Press Conference to conclude the 74th Authority Meeting.

Who should attend: The Media



Where: (Hybrid) Mariott Resort, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Zoom



When: Thursday, February 15 at 12:00 pm



Link to Register: https://forms.gle/j8msLJjBeV3UMN33A (a Zoom link will be shared via email)