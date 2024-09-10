Browse categories
[Media Invitation] Press Briefing-Inaugural Meeting of the Joint Council of Ministers: Health, Human & Social Development & Education

INVITATION TO COVER

WHAT: You are invited to cover the Press Briefings of the Inaugural Meeting of the Joint Council of Ministers: Health, Human and Social Development and Education, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, the Federation of Saint Christopher (St. Kitts) and Nevis.

Press Briefing -Ninth Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Human and Social Development

WHEN: Tuesday September 10, 2024

TIME: 4:30 pm. (AST) 

IN-PERSON ATTENDEES: Antigua Conference Room, St. Kitts Marriot Resort

VIRTUAL ATTENDEES: Zoom Link ​ Password: 238945

Press Briefing - Inaugural Meeting of the Joint Council of Ministers: Health, Human and Social Development and Education

WHEN: Wednesday September 11, 2024

TIME: 5:00 pm. (AST) 

IN-PERSON ATTENDEES: Antigua Ballroom, St. Kitts Marriot Resort

VIRTUAL ATTENDEES: Zoom Link Password: 147197

Press Briefing -9th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Education

WHEN: Thursday September 12, 2024

TIME: 3:00 pm. (AST) 

IN-PERSON ATTENDEES: Antigua Ballroom, St. Kitts Marriot Resort

VIRTUAL ATTENDEES: Zoom Link Password: 872788

Malika Thompson-Cenac Responsable communication, Organisation des États de la Caraïbe orientale

 

Education Social Policy and Protection
