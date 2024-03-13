[Media Invitation] Opening Ceremony of the Inaugural OECS Council of Ministers: Youth and Sports

Opening Ceremony

WHAT: You are invited to cover the Opening Ceremony of the Inaugural OECS Council of Ministers: Youth and Sports, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Saint Lucia.

The Meeting is scheduled for March 13-14, 2024. The Meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of the Honourable Kenson Joel Casimir, Minister for Youth Development and Sports.

WHEN: Wednesday March 13, 2024

TIME: 7.00 pm. (AST)

IN-PERSON ATTENDEES: Harbor Club Hotel, Saint Lucia

VIRTUAL ATTENDEES: View on social media Facebook or Youtube