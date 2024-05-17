[Media Invitation] Opening Ceremony and Press Conference of the 8th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture
INVITATION TO COVER
Opening Ceremony:
What: Opening Ceremony of the 8th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture and Fisheries
When: Friday, May 17, 2024
Time: 9:00 am
Where: Montserrat National Cultural Centre
Virtual: OECS Facebook and YouTube pages
Press Conference:
What: Press Conference of the 8th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture and Fisheries
When: Friday, May 17, 2024
Time: 5:15 pm
Where: Montserrat National Cultural Centre
Virtual: Click here to join virtually. (Password:817672)
Background
The 8th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture and Fisheries will convene in Montserrat under the Chairmanship of Hon. Lennox Andrews - Minister of Economic Development, Planning, Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, Grenada.