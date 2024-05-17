Browse categories
[Media Invitation] Opening Ceremony and Press Conference of the 8th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture

INVITATION TO COVER

Opening Ceremony: 

What: Opening Ceremony of the 8th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture and Fisheries

When: Friday, May 17, 2024 

Time: 9:00 am 

Where: Montserrat National Cultural Centre 

Virtual: OECS Facebook and YouTube pages

Press Conference: 

What: Press Conference of the 8th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture and Fisheries

When: Friday, May 17, 2024  

Time: 5:15 pm 

Where: Montserrat National Cultural Centre  

Virtual: Click here to join virtually. (Password:817672)

 

Background

The 8th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture and Fisheries will convene in Montserrat under the Chairmanship of Hon. Lennox Andrews - Minister of Economic Development, Planning, Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, Grenada.

