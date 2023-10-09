[Media Invitation] Opening Ceremony and Press Briefing of the 9th OECS Council of Ministers: Health
INVITATION TO COVER
WHAT: You are invited to cover the Opening Ceremony of the 9th OECS Council of Ministers in the British Virgin Islands. The Meeting of the Council of Ministers will take place from October 11-12, 2023. The Meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Hon. Vincent Wheatley, Minister of Health and Social Development of the British Virgin Islands.
WHEN: Monday October 9, 2023
TIME: 6:30 pm. (AST)
WHERE: Tortola, British Virgin Islands
VIRTUAL: View on the Government of the Virgin Islands social media pages; Facebook or Youtube
Press Briefing
WHAT: Press Briefing of the 9th OECS Council of Ministers: Health
WHEN: October 12, 2023
TIME: 3:30 pm *
WHERE: GIS Studios, Tortola, British Virgin Islands
VIRTUAL: View on the Government of the Virgin Islands social media pages; Facebook or Youtube