[Media Invitation] Opening Ceremony and Press Briefing of the 9th OECS Council of Ministers: Health

INVITATION TO COVER

Monday, October 9, 2023 — Opening Ceremony 

WHAT: You are invited to cover the Opening Ceremony of the 9th OECS Council of Ministers in the British Virgin Islands. The Meeting of the Council of Ministers will take place from October 11-12, 2023. The Meeting will be held under the Chairmanship of Hon. Vincent Wheatley, Minister of Health and Social Development of the British Virgin Islands. 

WHEN: Monday October 9, 2023

TIME: 6:30 pm. (AST) 

WHERE: Tortola, British Virgin Islands

 VIRTUAL: View on the Government of the Virgin Islands social media pages;  Facebook or Youtube 

 

Press Briefing

WHAT: Press Briefing of the 9th OECS Council of Ministers: Health 

WHEN: October 12, 2023

TIME: 3:30 pm * 

WHERE: GIS Studios, Tortola, British Virgin Islands 

VIRTUAL: View on the Government of the Virgin Islands social media pages;  Facebook or Youtube 

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

