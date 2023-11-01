[Media Invitation] OECS Regional Integration Media Breakfast
INVITATION TO ATTEND
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 — OECS Regional Integration Media Breakfast
WHAT: Media opportunity to cover the European Union funded Regional Integration Through Growth Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) Programme. OECS Regional Integration and Communications Units will be available for engagement and interviews.
WHEN: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
TIME: 8:30 a.m. (AST)
WHERE: Raddison Grenada Beach Resort
SECURE YOUR PARTICIPATION BY REGISTERING HERE.